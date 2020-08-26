"The King of Staten Island" (R): Pete Davidson stars in and co-wrote this semi-autobiographical comedy-drama. Judd Apatow, directed and also co-wrote. Davidson plays Scott, an aimless young man whose father, a firefighter, died heroically when Scott was young. Now in his mid-20s and sponging off his mom (Marisa Tomei), Scott struggles to find a purpose in his life. The supporting cast includes Bill Burr, Pamela Adlon, and the always-welcome Steve Buscemi. Bonus features include alternate endings, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and extensive interviews and behind-the-scenes featurettes.
"The Burnt Orange Heresy" (R): In this thriller, a down-on-his-luck art critic is recruited by a wealthy art dealer (Mick Jagger, in his first film role in many years) to steal a painting from a reclusive artist (Donald Sutherland). Extras include commentary and a behind-the-scenes featurette.
"Gunsmoke: The Movie Collection": James Arness reprises his role as stalwart Wild West hero Marshal Matt Dillon in this collection of three TV-movies that followed his historic 1955-75 run on the TV series "Gunsmoke." The first movie, "Return to Dodge," has the now-retired Dillon facing off with an old enemy out for revenge. "The Last Apache" has him trying to save the daughter he never knew he had after an Apache raid. And the third, "To the Last Man," has him intervening in a range war.
"The Trip to Greece" (Unrated): Steve Coogan and Roy Brydon return for another installment of their travelogue mockumentaries, bickering, sight-seeing and dining as they travel in the footsteps of Odysseus.
"Deep Blue Sea 3" (R): Previously only available on digital, the latest installment of the over-the-top horror franchise - about sharks that have been genetically mutated - comes to DVD and Blu-ray.
"Those Who Deserve to Die" (Unrated): This unsettling blend of Southern Gothic and Italian giallo-style thriller tells the story of a troubled veteran and an eerie girl, with bonus features including deleted scenes, trailers, a short film, and a portrait of co-star Alice Lewis, a young cosplayer known for her eerie takes on popular fictional characters.
"The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season": The latest volume of the popular CW superhero show continues the saga of super-speedster Barry Allen and his cohorts, including the events of the Crisis On Infinite Earths, a storyline that crossed over to various CW shows (episodes of which are included on a bonus disc). Other bonus features include a special never-seen episode with commentary; highlights of Comic-Con panels; deleted scenes; and a gag reel.
"Einstein's Universe" (Unrated): The well-regarded 1979 documentary, a joint production of the BBC and WGBH, comes to Blu-ray in a two-disc set that also includes the DVD version. Host Peter Ustinov takes viewers through the life and legacy of Albert Einstein and looks a the importance of his Theory of General Relativity and other findings.
"Tales From the Darkside: The Movie" (R): This horror anthology - inspired by the TV series of the same name, tells four spooky stories based on the works of George A. Romero, Stephen King, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Michael McDowell, with a cast including Steve Buscemi, David Johansen, Julianne Moore, Christian Slater and Deborah Harry. Bonus features include new interviews with members of the crew; a vintage audio commentary including Romero; trailers; and more.
"Hell Bent" (Unrated): John Ford directed this 1918 silent Western, part of the "Cheyenne Harry" film series starring Harry Carey as a frontier outlaw with a strong personal code. This time around, he is on the run from the law when he befriends a dance hall girl who has become the target of the lust of a gang leader. Bonus features in this new Blu-ray include an archival 1970 interview with Ford, and commentary and a video essay by film historians.
Istvan Szabo Films: Three acclaimed films by the Hungarian director, one that won an Oscar and two that were nominated, come to Blu-ray in separate DVD releases from Kino Classics. "Mephisto," a 1981 release, won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, with Klaus Maria Brandauer as a struggling actor who becomes a star during the Nazi regime, figuratively selling his soul in exchange for fame. "Confidence," a 1980 film also set during World War II, tells the story of members of the resistance movement who feign being a husband and wife but begin to fall for one another, despite both being married to others. And "Colonel Redl," set during World War I, has Brandauer as a rising military star who is secretly gay. Each DVD has bonus features including interviews, and the Blu-ray versions also have companion essay booklets.
"One Man and His Shoes": This documentary, available on digital on various services, looks at the history of Nike's popular Air Jordan sneakers, their cultural significance and the marketing strategies behind them.
"Superman: The Man of Tomorrow": This animated superhero movie is a retelling of the early days of Clark Kent and how he became the world's greatest superhero. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released Sept. 8.
