DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A couple’s fight to save their young grandson tops the new DVD releases for the week of Feb. 2.

“Let Him Go”: Tragedy strikes early on in writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s Western neo-noir, based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Larry Watson. Margaret and George Blackledge (Diane Lane and Kevin Costner), a happy couple on a Montana ranch, are devastated by the sudden, accidental death of their grown son, James (Ryan Bruce), father to their newborn grandson, Jimmy. His widow, Lorna (Kayli Carter), remarries a few years later, a ceremony that Margaret and George graciously and awkwardly attend in support of Jimmy.

When Margaret, a breaker of wild horses and wholly loving and fearless protector, sees Lorna’s brutish new husband, Donnie Weboy (Will Brittain), hitting both Lorna and Jimmy, she’s shaken to her core. And after Lorna and Donnie skip town with her grandchild to be with Donnie’s family, Margaret doesn’t think twice about setting off after them on a road trip to the Dakotas.