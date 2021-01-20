DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

An award-winning mother-daughter pageant drama tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 19.

Winner of the Louis Black "Lone Star" Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival — a fitting accomplishment, given the historical significance of the Juneteenth holiday's Texas origins — and with plenty of Oscar buzz, "Miss Juneteenth" follows a financially struggling single mom, Turquoise Jones (Nicole Beharie), who enters her teenage daughter, Kai (Alexis Chikaeze), into the local Miss Juneteenth pageant. It's a title Turquoise won herself, but was unable to take full advantage of its college scholarship prize due to having Kai. And 15-year-old Kai is less than enthused with the idea.

Beharie gives an amazing performance in this complex role rooted in deep-seated traumas, with director Channing Godfrey Peoples deftly weaving in the holiday's significance and history into this rich generational story, wrote Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review.