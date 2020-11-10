DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A heartbroken heroine whose down-in-the-dumps vibe is transcended by her spirit tops the new DVD releases for the week of Nov. 17.

"The Broken Hearts Gallery": After a rough breakup, Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) spirals into slob territory. One night, she drunkenly gets into a man's car, mistaking him for her rideshare app driver. As is rom-com law, she later randomly runs into the man, Nick (Dacre Montgomery), who plans to open a boutique hotel. Lucy has the idea to use part of the hotel as a museum dedicated to heartbreak, and the two begin a creative partnership.

The script, written by director Natalie Krinsky, hits most beats one would expect in a rom-com, so how the story unfolds is far from shocking. But it's Viswanathan's effervescent energy that makes her character, and the film, easy to fall for, wrote Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review.

"Sharing is caring, and as Lucy embraces the broken heart she wears on her sleeve, it becomes her greatest source of love, strength and creativity," wrote Walsh. "'The Broken Hearts Gallery' is a celebration of vulnerability as a key component in matters of romance and of self-love, a notion that proves to be a moving message indeed."