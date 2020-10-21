DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

"Friendsgiving": Reeling from a divorce and an ugly breakup, respectively, Molly (Malin Akerman) and Abby (Kat Dennings) have made plans to spend Thanksgiving together. Things immediately go awry when Abby is drunkenly ejected from a grocery store and Molly invites her new philanthropist flame (Jack Donnelly) to join the party, and they spiral from there. Their friend Lauren (Aisha Tyler) invites more acquaintances to crash and brings magic mushrooms into the mix; Molly's mom (Jane Seymour) shows up out of the blue, and she has also invited Molly's ex (Ryan Hansen); white woman and self-proclaimed shaman Claire (Chelsea Peretti) brings both woo-woo and anger management vibes.

There's so much talent in "Friendsgiving," with some performances working (here's looking at Dennings' trademark sardonicism and Seymour's aloofness), some not (Peretti and Tyler deserve better than these roles). Inconsistency is a theme here, with tonal shifts in writer-director Nicol Paone's script that don't quite mesh.

For a holiday about gathering and gratefulness, none of these people seem to want to be in a room together. The film is stuffed with story, but without much heart, it's all empty calories.

Also new on DVD