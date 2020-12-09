DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

Two creepy but creative films top the new releases for this week.

"Possessor Uncut": Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips described this second film from writer-director Brandon Cronenberg as "crazy-gory." Here, Cronenberg follows in the footsteps of his famous filmmaker father, David.

In "Possessor," the consciousness of a contract killer is implanted into the body of another person in order to carry out a murder. It's not for the faint of heart, but Phillips writes: "The best of Cronenberg's nightmare is pure, imaginative immersion."

"She Dies Tomorrow": This is a plague story with real relevance, about a virus of sorts that's passed from person to person. It's not a pathogen, but an idea: knowing that you will die tomorrow.