DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

Awards season is upon us. Two major award nominees top the DVD picks for the week of Feb. 23.

“Collective”: Government corruption and incompetence. A health care cover-up. Unnecessary mass death and suffering. Sound familiar?

On this year’s Academy Awards documentary feature shortlist and nominated for both the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary and the National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Nonfiction Film, director Alexander Nanau’s “Collective” follows a team of Romanian journalists who are investigating the 2015 fire at the Colectiv nightclub that killed 64 and injured 146 people due to lax safety standards and preventable hospital tragedies. And it’s an eerily relevant story for the COVID-19 era.

“Suspenseful and gripping, despairing and deeply human, the movie first screened at the Venice and Toronto film festivals (in 2019) ... A year ago, ‘Collective’ played like a nonfiction genre piece, a journalistic thriller by way of a political procedural,” wrote Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang in his review. “Seen now, during the gravest world health crisis in more than a century, Nanau's expose of medical malpractice and pharmaceutical corruption feels like a grim warning, a prequel to a real-life horror movie still very much in the making.”