DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

"Green Eggs and Ham: The Complete First Season": Animated series loosely based on the Dr. Seuss story follows the adventures of Sam-I-Am (Adam DeVine).

"The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogies: Both sets of epic J.R.R. Tolkien tales directed by Peter Jackson are being released on 4K UHD.

"Holiday Affair": A store clerk (Robert Mitchum) falls for a young mother (Janet Leigh) attempting a Christmas shopping scheme in this 1949 rom-com.

"Perry Mason: The Complete First Season": HBO reboot of the 1957-66 legal drama stars Matthew Rhys as the broody defense lawyer.

"Popeye": Robin Williams' 1980 take on the sailor man is being released on Blu-ray for the first time with new content in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

"Top Gun": The 1986 action/adventure film starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis as pilots with the need for speed is being released in a limited-edition 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Steelbook.

"Trading Places": The 1983 prince-and-pauper tale starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd has been remastered.

Also new on DVD: