"Roman Holiday" (Unrated): The much-loved 1953 romantic comedy makes its Blu-ray debut in the latest release from the "Paramount Presents" line of classic films in high definition. Director William Wyler went on location on the streets of Rome for this romantic comedy with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. The newly restored print gives screenwriter Dalton Trumbo's credit for the first time, and includes a retrospective by Leonard Maltin, a featurette about Edith Head's costuming work, interviews, and photo galleries. Trumbo was originally omitted because of the Red Scare Blacklist.
"Weathering With You" (Unrated): This critically acclaimed, poignant anime film from director Makoto Shinkai follows a gloomy young man who runs away from his rural home, ending up in Tokyo, where he befriends an enigmatic girl with mysterious weather-related abilities. Bonus features include featurettes about the film and Shinkai's filmography.
"Outlander: Season Five": North Carolina in the years leading up to the Revolutionary War is the setting for the latest season of this romantic fantasy drama, about a time-travelling woman from the 20th century and her romance with a Scottish Highlander in the 1700s.
"The Best of Cher": The iconic entertainer is featured in this nine-disc set from Time Life Video, with TV specials, Las Vegas concerts, a documentary, 10 episodes of her 1970s variety show, TV appearances on various talk shows, and much more, including interviews with Cher, Lily Tomlin and designer Bob Mackie, whose fashions are highlighted in a companion booklet. An even bigger 18-disc set is also available. Both releases can be found at TimeLife.com.
Vestron Video Collector's Series: Two movies from the cult horror video label come to Blu-ray in new special editions, available separately. "Little Monsters," from 1989, is a rollicking horror-comedy with Howie Mandel as a friendly monster who lives under the bed of a little boy (Fred Savage from "The Wonder Years"). Extras include interviews, including one with Mandel, plus commentary, behind the scenes footage, and more. "Shivers," from 1975, is a stylish, unsettling thriller that is the feature film debut of director David Cronenberg, who would go on to make such classics as "Videodrome," "Scanners" and 1986's "The Fly." This one involves an outbreak that turns people into maniacs. Extras include new commentary by Cronenberg and interviews with him and members of the cast and crew, as well as archival interviews and a still gallery.
"Killing Eve" Season 3: The latest season of the Emmy-nominated AMC series, a blend of dark comedy, spy thriller and drama, comes to DVD and Blu-ray, telling the stories of the intertwined lives of two women, an unemployed assassin and an ex-MI6 operative (Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, respectively) who have become obsessed with one another. Fiona Shaw co-stars. This two-disc set has eight episodes and 24 minutes of bonus features.
"A House Divided, Season 2": This primetime soap opera, originally shown on the Urban Movie Channel, follows the exploits of a wealthy Black family as they deal with various scandals and secrets in the aftermath of the death of the family matriarch. The cast includes Demetria McKinney, Paula Jai Parker and Lawrence Hilton Jacobs. The series was recently renewed for a third season, due out in December.
"Succession: The Complete Second Season": Another primetime soap, this one is from HBO and focuses on a bombastic multimedia mogul (Brian Cox) and his bickering, scheming offspring. The Roy family deals with corporate, political and personal squabbles as well as threats to their empire both internal and external. Each of the 10 episodes has a brief featurette, and the DVD set also includes a set visit.
"A Tramway in Jerusalem" (Unrated): Mathieu Amalric ("The Grand Budapest Hotel") stars in this Israeli slice-of-life comedy-drama about people from various religious beliefs and backgrounds interacting in the bustling city, with dialogue in multiple languages. Bonus features include a 35-minute short film about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"Pilgrimage" (Unrated): This lavish Portuguese historical drama, with English subtitles and a catchy soundtrack, tells the story of Fernao Mendes Pinto, a 16th-century explorer seeking his fortune despite hardships.
Stephen King 5-Movie Collection on Blu-ray: This Blu-ray set actually has four movies and a miniseries, all based on the works of the prolific and popular horror writer. They are "The Stand," an epic 1994 TV miniseries saga set in the aftermath of - gulp - a deadly plague that has wiped out much of mankind; the 1985 werewolf adventure "Silver Bullet"; the 1983 thriller "The Dead Zone" and two versions of his story "Pet Sematary," from 1989 and 2019 respectively.
"Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!" (PG): The third film in this franchise about the secret war between cats and dogs is set 10 years after a truce was declared between the two sides, but a scheming parrot (voice of George Lopez) threatens to unravel the peace. It's on digital this week, with DVD and Blu-ray due Oct. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.