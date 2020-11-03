DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A beloved sitcom following a family adapting to change in isolation tops the new DVD releases for the week of Nov. 10.

"Schitt's Creek Complete Collection": This year's Emmys offered a well-earned victory in a tough year. Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" won a total of nine awards, completely sweeping the comedy category, from outstanding comedy series to acting wins by Eugene Levy's no-nonsense Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara's whimsically wacky Moira Rose, Daniel Levy's ostentatious David and Annie Murphy's vapid but lovable Alexis.

Created by Daniel and Eugene Levy, the peak comfort TV series could have plateaued as a selfish once-rich family struggling in small-town life, as the Roses lose their fortune and are forced to move to the titular town Johnny once bought as a joke. But as vile as the family comes across in the beginning of the series, its heartbeat grows as the characters mature and find their voices.