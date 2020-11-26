DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

But the most powerful transformation here is that of Kim. After seemingly taking on more and more pro bono work to assuage guilt from the more capitalist-driven Mesa Verde case and ensuing problems, leading to such extreme conflict between her and Jimmy that she decides they either need to cut ties or get married, she also puts herself into the game, demanding an explanation from Lalo as Jimmy's field trip to Mexico results in his disappearance. At first it seems she's also in over her head, but as she saves Jimmy from Lalo's repeated questions and proposes her own unhinged scheme, Kim's breaking bad packs the greatest punch.