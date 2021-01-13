DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A heartbreaking tale of a boxer and his brother tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 12.

“Jungleland”: The Kaminski brothers (Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell) are in dire straits. Their story begins with a familiar morning routine sequence unfolding as manager Stanley (Hunnam) prods younger brother and star boxer Walter (O’Connell) out of bed and gets him ready to hit the gym. But in a grim twist on the old adage about what happens when God closes a door, an exterior shot reveals their home has been repossessed, the front entrance barred, the brothers forced to exit via rolling out the window.

Walter (ring name “Lion”) shows promise in the illegal underground fighting world, but it’s not paying the bills, and the brothers need cash, fast, as they owe gangster Pepper (Jonathan Majors) more than what they have. Pepper sends them on a cross-country road trip from Massachusetts to Jungleland, a bare-knuckle fight in San Francisco with a six-digit prize. The catch? They must also transport a young woman, Sky (Jessica Barden), who has more secrets than one, to a mob boss in Reno, Nevada.