DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

Christopher Nolan’s latest time-twister tops next week’s DVD releases.

“Tenet”: After multiple COVID-related delays, director Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” finally debuted in U.S. theaters in early September. Critics said it was a confusing movie for our confusing times.

John David Washington plays a spy who aims to travel back in time to avert a global disaster. Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips called “Tenet” an “ambitious letdown.” In his review Phillips wrote: “There are some beautiful backward sights to behold: exploded buildings magically reassembling, or bullets zwooping back, in reverse motion, into the weapons from whence they came. But the movie has a way of tripping over itself, whichever direction it's going.”

Critic Chris Hewitt of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune was also lost: “I'm sure it'll be more clear if I see it again. I've enjoyed every one of Nolan's movies, and in most cases, I've liked them even more the second time around.”

(So maybe this is the perfect movie to watch — and rewatch — while you’re stuck at home.)

ALSO NEW ON DVD FOR DEC. 15

“Alone”: A woman flees a killer in the woods.