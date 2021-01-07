DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A monster apocalypse tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 5.

“Love and Monsters”: Monsters have overtaken the world and decimated 90% of humanity. Young Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) survived by fleeing underground, but his yearning for love compels him to find his high school sweetheart, Aimee, at a different colony dozens of miles away — and he has to go above ground to get there.

It’s reminiscent of “A Quiet Place” and “Zombieland,” not to mention pandemic anxiety, to mixed results, wrote Noel Murray in his review for the Los Angeles Times.

“The story really only finds a good groove in its final third, when Joel has a major setback and discovers courage and perseverance can only carry him so far,” Murray wrote. “Though it’s moderately likable throughout, only when “Love and Monsters” gets serious about the difficulties of Joel’s situation does it feel genuinely relevant.”

ALSO NEW ON DVD JAN. 5

“12 Hour Shift”: A nurse with a drug addiction (Angela Bettis) and her cousin (Chloe Farnworth) devise an organ trafficking scheme at an Arkansas hospital.