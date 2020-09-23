DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Babyteeth": As teenager Milla (Eliza Scanlen) zones out while waiting for the train, a considerable distance from her peers, she looks a little too longingly at the tracks below. When the train barrels toward the platform, she sharply inhales after being shoved by a 23-year-old man, Moses (Toby Wallace). It's the breath of fresh air she needs, in the midst of dealing with cancer, chemo and loneliness.

As the two become friends, her parents, Anna and Henry (Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn), struggle between the sketchiness of the age difference, let alone Moses' criminal leanings, and seeing their dying daughter reawaken to the world.

For a film swirling around death, it glows with life, with small moments carrying the most weight: Anna smiling at Milla passionately dancing to Sudan Archives at a music lesson, a pregnant neighbor going into labor, an impromptu photo session at the beach that leaves Henry attempting to hide his devastation in seeing Milla hint at her final days.