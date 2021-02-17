DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

HBO series "Lovecraft Country" tops the new DVD releases for the week of Feb. 16.

“Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season”: Adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the hit HBO series created by Misha Green follows Korean War vet Atticus "Tic" Freeman (Jonathan Majors) and photographer Letitia "Leti" Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) as the pair team up with the former’s uncle, George (Courtney B. Vance), while facing the horrors of a Jim Crow-era U.S. road trip for the Black travelers in search of Atticus’ father. The hit HBO series was nominated for two SAG Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and a Golden Globe nod for Best Television Series (Drama).

The series blends horror elements and stories by influential fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft, and the racism Lovecraft and other writers brought to the genre.