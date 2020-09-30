DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

"John Lewis: Good Trouble": Rep. John Lewis died in July, leaving a breathtaking legacy. Known for marching across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on 1965's Bloody Sunday to protest voting discrimination against Black people and risking his life amid deadly police beatings, his more than 40 arrests during the civil rights movement protesting segregation, and decades of work toward legislation in these areas as well as health care and gun reform (just to name a few), Lewis is affectionately profiled in the documentary, directed by Dawn Porter.

Among its charming moments are the ones when Lewis reflects and reacts on archival footage featuring the iconic activist. But its anchor is its subtitle: As Lewis said in March of this year, to commemorate the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America."

As Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh wrote in her review, the documentary reminds us that these battles weren't that long ago, and they especially resonate in the current climate.

"Lewis is such a towering figure in American history, and American politics, that any tribute to him is a worthy one," Walsh wrote. "We all have so much to thank him for."

