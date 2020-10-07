DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A familiar "Star Trek" hero leads the DVD releases for Oct. 6.

"Star Trek: Picard — Season One": Patrick Stewart picks up the role of Starfleet legend Jean-Luc Picard, 18 years after his previous "Star Trek" series – "Star Trek: The Next Generation" – signed off. This series was available only on the CBS All Access subscription service.

The series opens with Picard in a sort of forced retirement. But he soon gets back into action and runs into many familiar faces: Jeri Ryan as former Borg baddie Seven of Nine; Jonathan Frakes as former First Officer William Riker and Marina Sirtis as counselor Deanna Troi. Brent Spiner's android Data is key to the plot in the first season of this series.

And there are some new faces in Picard's crew: Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, an expert on androids with a few secrets; Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, an old colleague of Picard's with a tortured past, and Santiago Cabrera, as rogue pilot Chris Rios, ferrying Picard across space.