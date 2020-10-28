DVD/Blu-ray/Digital releases this week

A feminist infiltration of a beauty pageant from several angles tops the new DVD releases.

"Misbehaviour": Sally Alexander (Keira Knightley), a "mature" University College London student and a mother, clashes with young feminist Jo Robinson (Jessie Buckley). But when Sally quickly discovers her seat at the academic table is more of a high chair (her words), she joins forces with Jo and the brand-new women's liberation movement. Exhausted and angry with patriarchal standards equating physical attractiveness with a woman's worth (not to mention self-worth), their target is the 1970 Miss World Competition, hosted by comedian Bob Hope (Greg Kinnear). Meanwhile, we meet some of the pageant's competitors, including the fed-up and favored-to-win Marjorie Johansson aka Miss Sweden (Clara Rosager), aspiring broadcaster Jennfier Hosten aka Miss Grenada (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and an overwhelmed Pearl Jansen aka Miss Africa South (Loreece Harrison), the first Black South African contestant.