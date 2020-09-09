"Night Into Day" (Unrated): Ben Hall, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, directed and co-wrote (with fellow alumnus Darren Hummel) this blend of science fiction and character study, about a couple in the middle of a divorce who are stuck together when a nuclear strike hits Los Angeles. Previously available on Amazon Prime, it comes to DVD and Blu-ray this week, available from Amazon.com.
"Superman: Man of Tomorrow" (PG-13): Superman's origin story gets a retelling in this animated film, the start of a new wave of DC Universe animation. Young Clark Kent grows up realizing he has abilities far beyond those of mortal men, but unsure what to do because he believes mankind won't accept an alien in their midst. Then the choice moves out of his hands when a bombastic alien bounty hunter, Lobo, comes to collect a prize for him. Blu-ray bonus material includes featurettes about the comic book origins of Lobo and another character, Martian Manhunter; two "Justice League" cartoons; and a look at the next animated film in the works.
"Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season": The latest season of the CW network superhero series comes to DVD and Blu-ray, with Melissa Benoist as Superman's similarly-powered cousin and a supporting cast including Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, and David Harewood as the Martian Manhunter. The season includes the multi-part crossover episode "Crisis on Infinite Earths," in which the superheroes of various CW shows must join forces to stop a scheme that will destroy the multiverse. Bonus features include deleted scenes, Comic-Con panels, a gag reel, and a bonus disc with episodes of other shows that were part of the Crisis story arc.
"Mr. Mercedes: The Complete Third Season": Brett Gelman, a UNCSA alumnus also seen in such shows as "Stranger Things" and "Fleabag," co-stars in the latest - and possibly last - season of this suspenseful crime drama based on the works of Stephen King, with a cast led by Brendan Gleeson. It originally aired on the Audience Network.
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection in 4K: This set gathers some of the iconic filmmaker's most popular films from the 1950s and '60s - "Rear Window," "Vertigo," "The Birds" and, of course, "Psycho" - in ultra-high definition, with both the 4K and Blu-ray editions of the movies and extensive bonus features including commentaries, interviews, documentaries, screen tests and more.
"Ghost in the Shell" 25th Anniversary 4K (Unrated): One of the most influential anime films of all time gets an ultra-high-definition remaster in this anniversary edition, following a cybernetically-enhanced government agent in the near future as she investigates high-tech crimes and makes startling discoveries. This new edition has both the Japanese and English audio options, plus commentary and featurettes about the imagery and legacy of the film.
Cult Sci-Fi Films in 4K: Arrow Video has gotten into the ultra-high-definition business, with lavish special editions for two movies with cult followings, available separately (note that the titles do not include Blu-ray editions, which are available separately for those without 4K players). "Pitch Black," from 2000, is a futuristic tale with Vin Diesel as a convict who has to become a reluctant hero when the starship he is being transported on crash-lands on a dangerous planet. "Flash Gordon" from 1980 is the delightfully over-the-top action adventure with Sam Jones as the stalwart hero, and a supporting cast including Timothy Dalton, the always-welcome Brian Blessed, and Max Von Sydow as the diabolical Emperor Ming. Each film has extensive bonus features and companion booklets. The "Flash Gordon" set also includes a folded mini-poster and a bonus limited edition Blu-ray with a documentary about Jones' career after "Flash" and more interviews, including celebrity fans discussing their love of the film.
"Brutal Massacre: A Comedy" (R): A cast filled with horror movie icons, including David Naughton, Gunnar Hanson, Ken Foree, Ellen Sandweiss and Betsy Baker, as well as comedy stars Brian O'Halloran and Gerry Bednob, star in this giddy, in-joke-filled comedy from 2007, now available on Blu-ray in a new high-definition transfer with deleted scenes, commentary, panel discussion, and galleries. Naughton stars as a faded Hollywood hotshot who hopes to revive his career with a new horror movie, but his efforts are thwarted by one mishap after another.
Rob Zombie Trilogy (R and Unrated): The horror-loving musician-turned-director pays homage to sleazy 1970s drive-in movies with this lurid trilogy of films from 2003-2019 - "House of 1,000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects" and "3 From Hell"- filled with deranged killers, cameos, over-the-top violence, and terrific soundtracks. The cast is led by Sherri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig as members of a cannibalistic, sadistic family who take the names of characters from Marx Brothers movies. Exclusive to Target, it comes in limited-edition Steelbook packaging.
"Magnum P.I. Season Two": The modern version of the much-loved crime drama, which follows Navy SEAL-turned-private investigator Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), is now on DVD, with bonus features including featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a crossover with the series "Hawaii Five-O," which is - obviously - also set in Hawaii.
"We Bare Bears: The Movie": The popular Cartoon Network kid's series about three frolicsome, food-loving bears gets a feature-length DVD release just days after its cable debut. The story follows the trio - Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear - on a road trip. Extras include commentary, deleted scenes, animatics and pencil tests, and more.
