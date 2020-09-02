"Irresistible" (R): Jon Stewart ("The Daily Show") directed and wrote this political satire. Steve Carell stars as a political strategist who help a retired veteran (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in conservative town in the Midwest, hoping to prove a Democrat can win in a solidly conservative area. Rose Byrne plays his opposite number, sent by the RNC to make sure their candidate wins. The cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Debra Messing and Will Sasso. Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes; interviews; a gag reel; and a look behind the scenes during the filming.
Hallmark Channel 2-Movie Collection: "Nature of Love" and "Pearl in Paradise": Jill Wagner, a Winston-Salem native, is one of the stars in this double-feature of Hallmark Channel romantic films, available on DVD. In "Pearl," released in 2018, she plays an adventure-loving photographer who drags a more staid writer on an adventure in Fiji in search of a rare pearl for an article. Misadventures ensue.
"Rogue" (R): Megan Fox stars in this action thriller as the leader of a squad of soldiers trying to rescue hostages in a remote part of Africa.
1980s Comedies on 4K: Two much-loved films make the leap to ultra-high-definition in separate releases. "The Goonies" is director Richard Donner's rollicking 1985 film about a group of boys who stumble into a quest involving a treasure map, pirate gold, and assorted misadventures. The cast includes a lot of future stars, among them Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman. "Beetlejuice" is Tim Burton's 1988 dark comedy with Michael Keaton as a rambunctious ghost who makes trouble for everyone around him, with Winona Rider in her breakout role as a goth girl who is impervious to his charms but fascinated by the supernatural. Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Catherine O'Hara also star. Bonus features include three episodes from the subsequent "Beetlejuice" animated series. Both titles are also available in gift sets with elaborate packaging.
Sherlock Holmes in 4K: Director Guy Ritchie's two stylish films with Robert Downey Jr. as a particularly Robert Downey Jr.-ish version of Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as his loyal sidekick Dr. Watson - 2009's "Sherlock Holmes" and 2011's "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" are also now available on 4K Ultra High Definition, sold separately. A third film in the series is in the works for release in 2021.
"Clockwise" (Unrated): This 1986 British comedy features John Cleese at his slow-burn best, as a stuffy headmaster whose trip to a conference is beset by just about every misfortune one could imagine. It's now on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.
"The B-52s: Live at The U.S. Festival": This DVD takes viewers back in time to Labor Day Weekend 1982, with a concert by the much-loved Georgia band, plus new interviews. Songs include "Rock Lobster," "Party Out of Bounds," "Private Idaho," "Mesopotamia," "Throw That Beat in the Garbage Can" and "Dance This Mess Around."
"Bad Education": Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney star in this HBO satire based on a true story about a corrupt duo siphoning money out of a wealthy school district. Bonus features include featurettes about the true story that inspired the film, and the making of the movie.
"Young Sheldon: The Complete Third Season": The prequel to "The Big Bang Theory" continues, following young Sheldon and his family. It is available on DVD in stores, and on Blu-ray from the Warner Archives, manufacture-on-demand videos not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com and Amazon.
Warner Archives: New Blu-rays also available from the aforementioned Warner Archives label include "Flying Leathernecks," producer Howard Hughes' manly 1951 ode to fighter pilots, with a cast led by John Wayne and Robert Ryan; and "Kentucky Kernels," a 1934 comedy featuring the largely-forgotten comedy duo of Wheeler and Woolsey, plus Spanky McFarland of "Little Rascals" fame. The duo play out-of-work Vaudevillians who become the guardians of a boy who has inherited a Kentucky farm that is in the middle of two feuding families.
"The Argument" (Unrated): A bickering couple call on their friends to help re-enact a dinner party gone wrong to see if they can figure out who's right and who's wrong in this comedy, with a cast that includes Dan Fogler, Emma Bell, Maggie Q, Tyler James Williams and Danny Pudi. It is available as VOD title.
