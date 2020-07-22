“Scoob!” (PG): The computer-animated reboot of the popular franchise comes to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, tying the Scooby gang in to other cartoon characters, including Dyno-Mutt, who is voiced by Ken Jeong, a former Greensboro resident. The movie follows the origins of Mystery Inc. and also features the voices of such actors as Gina Rodriguez, Jason Isaacs, Tracy Morgan, Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried. The DVD has a featurette on how to draw Scooby; the Blu-ray and 4K versions add bloopers, deleted scenes, and more.
“Resistance” (Unrated): This poignant World War II drama was going to be one of the main films at this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival before that event was canceled. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Marcel Marceau, who was a member of the French Resistance, using his acting skills to thwart the Nazis, years before he became the world’s most famous mime.
“Capone” (R): Tom Hardy plays mob legend Al Capone in this biographical drama written and directed by Josh Trank.
“Samurai Marathon” (Unrated): Filmmaker Bernard Rose (“Candyman”) directed this Japanese historical action drama, with English subtitles, which features evocative music from the legendary composer Philip Glass. In 1850s Japan, a lord announces a competition to test the warriors under his command.
“The Wild Goose Lake” (Unrated): This stylish Chinese thriller, influenced by film noir, follows a small-time mobster who ends up on the run after accidentally killing a cop. As he is pursued by both law enforcement and fellow gangsters hoping to get a reward, he meets a mysterious, beautiful woman. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and a short film.
“L’innocente” (Unrated): Giancarlo Giannini, Laura Antonelli and Jennifer O’Neill star in this 1976 Italian melodrama about a romantic triangle in 19th-century Italy, directed by Gabriele d’Annunzio. Bonus features in the Blu-ray include a video essay and a 16-page companion booklet.
“Ghost” (PG-13): The much-loved supernatural romance, starring Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg, is the latest title from Paramount Home Entertainment’s “Paramount Presents” line of remastered Blu-ray special editions. Extras include a new profile of director Jerry Zucker plus commentary and featurettes carried over from previous editions.
“Gutterballs” (Unrated): This gruesome, over-the-top homage to classic slasher films is set in a bowling alley, where players are being stalked by a masked killer. Bonus features on the Blu-ray include director’s commentary, behind-the-scenes footage, a photo gallery and more.
“Lycanimator” (Unrated): Mad science meets lycanthropy in this campy low-budget horror film, with bonus features including behind the scenes footage, a short film and a making-of featurette.
“Traditional Wild America: Duck Hunting on the Santee Delta” (Unrated): This documentary follows hunters in search of game in South Carolina’s Santee Delta wildlife management area.
Warner Archives Titles: “Strike Up the Band,” a rollicking 1940 musical starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, was just released on Blu-ray from the Warner Archives line of manufacture-on-demand discs. Bonus features include an introduction by Rooney, bonus shorts including a cartoon, a radio version, and more. Also new from Warner Archives is a Horror Thrillers Four-Film Collection Blu-ray set, with the movies “Innocent Blood,” “Body Snatchers,” “Wolfen” and “The Hunger.” The discs are not sold in stores but are available at wbshop.com and Amazon.
“The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom” (Unrated): This documentary, which is currently only available on digital and On Demand, looks at the life of Howard Bloom, an iconoclast who went from working as publicist for musicians including Prince, Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and Joan Jett to writing about human behavior, evolutionary psychology and more after a medical condition left him housebound.
“Guest Artist” (Unrated): Timothy Busfield directed this drama based on an acclaimed state play about a young man who befriends his idol (played by Jeff Daniels, who wrote both the screenplay and the original stage version). It is available on digital.
“Curb Your Enthusiasm: Complete Tenth Season”: Larry David’s caustic, semi-autobiographical HBO comedy continues its off-and-on run in this boxed set, which also includes Jeff Garlin and Michael McKean. The series revels in socially awkward comedy, with David going to extreme measures to avoid interacting with other people, often with unexpected, cringe-inducing repercussions.
