“Deep Blue Sea 3” (R): Shark Week is still several weeks away on cable TV, but some finny mayhem is already underway this week with this early-to-digital sci-fi thriller. It is the third installment of a franchise about the very unwise decision to genetically engineer some sharks, which — combined with a dose of climate change — makes them even more dangerous than usual. Samuel L. Jackson’s character from the first “Deep Blue Sea” back in 1999 could have warned you about that, but — spoiler alert 21 years later — he didn’t make it out to share his story. This third installment is out this week on Vudu and Amazon in digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 25.
“Blood Vessel” (Unrated): This over-the-top blend of war drama and horror movie, available on digital and VOD, follows shipwreck survivors in the North Atlantic during World War II finding an abandoned Nazi ship infested with vampires.
“The Outsider”: Ben Mendelsohn, Jason Bateman and Cynthia Erivo are among the stars of this compelling HBO 10-episode thriller miniseries based on a novel by Stephen King, about a murder investigation that takes an otherworldly turn. Bonus features include six behind-the-scenes featurettes, 10 short looks inside specific episodes, an interview with King, and a look at the origins of... well, that would be telling. It was HBO’s most-watched new series of the last three years.
“Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection”: Lynda Carter’s iconic performance as the Amazonian warrior remains a favorite decades after its original three-season run in the 1970s. This Blu-ray boxed set has the complete series, with a first season set during World War II and subsequent — and sometimes campier — seasons set in modern day. extras include commentary on the pilot movie by Carter and several featurettes, including a look at the show’s legacy and how the comics character was translated to television. The set is available through the Warner Archives, not sold in stores but available online at wbshop.com and, appropriately enough, Amazon.
“12 Monkeys: The Complete Series”: This inventive, and hopefully not prophetic, 2015-18 TV series is now available in a complete-series Blu-ray boxed set. The series, based on the 1995 Terry Gilliam film (which itself was based on an experimental 1962 film “La Jetee”), is a sci-fi thriller about a man from the future who travels back in time to stop a deadly virus that will one day wipe out mankind. The boxed set, from Mill Creek Entertainment, includes deleted scenes, cast auditions, webisodes, podcasts and a gag reel.
“Hawaii Five-O: The Final Season”: This boxed set has all 22 episodes from the 10th and final season of the long-running CBS series, which itself was a follow-up to a previous, even longer-running series. Bonus features include a crossover episode with the “Magnum P.I.” reboot; cast and crew interviews about their favorite moments from the series, 10-year run; an interview with star Alex O’Loughlin; deleted and extended scenes; and a gag reel.
“NCIS: The Seventeenth Season”: This five-disc set has all 20 episodes from the hit crime drama, with a cast led by Mark Harmon and including such reliable costars as Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, and the always-reliable David McCallum. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes featurettes about two pivotal episodes, one guest-starring Christopher Lloyd; cast and crew interviews about how the show stays fresh after so many seasons; and a look at the return of a popular character.
“Honor and Remember: Stories of Vietnam”: This two-disc set has six documentaries about the Vietnam War and its legacy: “In the Shadow of the Blade,” “A Touch of Home: The Vietnam War’s Red Cross Girls,” “Forgotten Heroes,” “When I have Your Wounded,” “Operation Whitecoat” and “Texas Welcomes Them Home,” about the work to build a monument on Texas state capitol grounds.
“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (Unrated): More than 100 years after its release, this 1916 science fiction film gets a remastered release, complete with audio commentary by a film historian and a new musical score. Jules Verne’s classic novel — and some elements from another of his books, “The Mysterious Island” — are incorporated in this impressive production following Captain Nemo in a retro-futuristic “steampunk” adventure and featuring underwater effects that were unheard of at the time.
“The Other Lamb” (Unrated): This thriller follows a teen (Raffey Cassidy) who is part of a remote commune dominated by a charismatic but dangerous leader. A series of visions lead her to to question the beliefs of the cult she belongs to and try to escape from its influence.
“Thir13en Ghosts” (R): This 2001 remake of the campy 1960 William Castle thriller, about an extremely haunted house, features a cast led by Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Lillard, Shannon Elizabeth and F. Murray Abraham. This new Blu-ray special edition from the Scream Factory video label has new interviews (including with Elizabeth), commentary, and several featurettes.
“Gundala: Rise of a Hero” (Unrated): This offbeat Indonesian superhero film tells the story of a street orphan in Jakarta who grows up to become a hero and step up to protect the people. The movie, with Indonesian or English-dubbed options, includes production videos and behind-the-scenes footage.
