“Hallmark 2-Movie Collection: You’re Bacon Me Crazy and The Secret Ingredient” (Unrated): This DVD release has two romantic TV-movies with cooking themes, one of them based on a book by an author from Advance. “The Secret Ingredient” is the third Hallmark movie to be based on a book by Nancy Naigle, who has also written novelizations of several other Hallmark films. “Secret Ingredient” tells the story of an ex-couple — a woman from a small North Carolina town and a man who she was once engaged to — whose lives have gone in different directions but who still have a bond because of their mutual love of cooking.
“NCIS: Los Angeles — The Eleventh Season”: The durable crime drama, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, reached its milestone 250th episode in this season, now available in a five-DVD set. The season includes the returns of David James Elliot and Catherine Bell from “JAG,” which “NCIS” spun off from. Extras include featuretttes and deleted and extended scenes.
“The Good Doctor: Season Three”: The latest season of the popular medical drama, with Freddie Highmore as an autistic savant whose unique perspectives help his medical skills. The DVD includes deleted scenes and a blooper reel.
“Shanghai Triad” (R): This stylish, Golden Globe-nominated period drama is set in the glamorous but dangerous underworld of 1930s Shanghai. The film is in Mandarin with English subtitles, with extras including a video essay and a companion booklet.
“Dispatches From Elsewhere Season 1”: This quirky AMC drama, available on DVD or Blu-ray, is a surreal tale revolving around an eclectic group of characters who discover secrets about the world around them. The cast includes Andre Benjamin, Jason Segel, Sally Field, Eve Lindley and Richard E. Grant.
“His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season”: HBO’s ambitious fantasy adventure series, based on Philip Pullman’s popular book series, is set in a multiverse where characters travel between realities. The sprawling cast includes James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott and Dafne Keen.
“Jack Ryan Season Two”: John Krasinski stars in this prequel series about Tom Clancy’s CIA analyst, in this story arc traveling to South America to unravel a case with global ramifications. Extras include exclusive deleted scenes.
“Ride Your Wave” (Unrated): Masaaki Yuasa (“The Night is Short, Walk on Girl”) directed this anime film, with the original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.
Warner Archives Titles: New Blu-ray releases from the manufacture-on-demand label, not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com and Amazon, include: “Pat and Mike,” a romantic 1952 sports comedy starring Spencer Tracy as an opportunistic sports promoter and Katharine Hepburn as a talented athlete he is drawn to; “Clara’s Heart,” a melodrama with Whoopi Goldberg as a nanny trying to help a family deal with recent heartbreak, with Neil Patrick Harris in his film debut; and “Michael,” Nora Ephron’s charming 1996 fantasy-comedy with John Travolta as a charming archangel who gets mixed up in the lives of three journalists, played by Andie MacDowell, Robert Pastorelli and William Hurt — plus a scene-stealing dog named Sparky.
“The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World”: This documentary looks at the impact and legacy of one of the most iconic images of the 1960s, when two Black Olympic medal winners stood in silent protest at the 1968 Olympics with their fists raised. It is on Digital and VOD.
“The Swan Princess: A Royal Wedding”: This digital-only kid’s movie is the latest installment in the long-running “Swan Princess” franchise.
“Ballbuster” (Unrated): Jerry O’Connell stars in this comedy about a disgraced basketball icon trying to rebuild his reputation with a group of misfits. It is on digital now, with a DVD release planned for Sept. 8.
