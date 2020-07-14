“Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo” (Unrated): This documentary looks at the compelling true story of Danny Trejo, who overcame an early life of crime and prison time to become one of Hollywood’s most familiar and fearsome action stars and also a man known for his work helping others. The movie is available on streaming services for rent or sale.
“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” (Unrated): This feature-length film, based on the popular mystery-comedy series “Psych,” reunites James Roday and Dule Hill. They come to the aid of their old pal, police detective Carlton “Lassie” Lassiter. The movie is one of the first releases for the Peacock, a new streaming service that debuted Wednesday. The service is free, though a premium version is also available; for information, visit peacocktv.com.
“Relic” (Unrated): Emily Mortimer and Bella Heathcote star in the thriller, recently screened at the Marketplace Drive-In Cinema and now available on VOD and digital rental. The story involves a mystery that intertwines three generations of the same family.
“Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits”: This seven-disc boxed set from the Criterion Collection has five films featuring the Kung Fu action star — “The Big Boss,” “Fist of Fury,” “The Way of the Dragon,” “Enter the Dragon” and “Game of Death” — plus extensive bonus features, including commentaries, alternate audio tracks, interviews, documentaries, a 1981 “sequel” that uses existing footage to work the long-dead Lee into the plot, and more.
“Enter the Fat Dragon” (Unrated): This 2020 Hong Kong martial arts film, a sort-of spoof of Lee’s films, is itself a remake, based on a 1978 Hong Kong film of the same name. This time around, action star Donnie Yen (in a fat suit) plays an overweight police officer who must prove himself.
“Body Cam” (R): Mary J. Blige stars in this blend of police procedural and horror film, about a police officer who discovers a supernatural force is targeting the cops in her unit and must uncover the secrets behind the case — and figure out why no one else can see the footage of the incident that appears to have sparked it all. Nat Wolff co-stars. The movie, previously available on digital platforms, was just released to DVD this week.
“Clueless” (PG): Director Amy Heckerling’s lively comedy gets a 25th-anniversary Blu-ray release, available this week — or, if you’d rather wait a week for special packaging, on Tuesday in a Steelbook edition. Both versions have more than an hour of special features that were carried over from previous releases, including a fashion featurette, a trivia game, a tutorial, and more, as well as a digital copy of the film.
“Kiss of the Vampire” (Unrated): The lurid 1963 Hammer Studios horror film, about a newlywed trying to rescue his abducted bride from a family of vampires, comes to Blu-ray from the Scream Factory video label. Bonus features include audio commentaries by film historians and cast members, additional scenes, an alternate TV cut of the movie (in standard definition), and trailers.
“Legion of Superheroes: The Complete Series”: This animated 2006-08 series, based on a long-running comic book series, is set 1,000 years in the future, when a team of young superheroes looks back on the heroes of the distant past for inspiration — particularly Superman. When they travel back in time to recruit his help, they instead find teen Clark Kent before he became a superhero and draw him into the action. This new Blu-ray set includes a featurette and commentary on the series finale. It is from Warner Archives, a manufacture-on-demand label not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com and Amazon.
Julie Strain Action Films: Two campy movies featuring the sexy action star come to Blu-ray from Mill Creek Entertainment: “Return to Savage Beach” and “Day of the Warrior” are each sold separately. Both were written and directed by Andy Sidaris, known for his “bullets, bombs and babes” films that had attractive women playing spies in exotic locales.
“Straight Shooting” (Unrated): John Ford, often considered the best director of Westerns in Hollywood history, got his start in the genre with this 1917 feature film, now on Blu-ray and DVD from the Kino Lorber video label. Harry Carey stars as hired gun Cheyenne Harry, brought in during a dispute between a rancher and a farmer.
