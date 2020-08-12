“The High Note” (PG-13): Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson star in this comedy-drama about an R&B superstar and her personal assistant, who has ambitions to become a music producer herself. The supporting cast includes Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman. Bonus features in the new Blu-ray edition include deleted and extended scenes, featurettes and an original music video.
“Valley of the Gods” (Unrated): In this surreal, often inscrutable drama, John Malkovich plays the world’s richest man, an eccentric trillionaire whose goal is to buy the mining rights for sacred Navajo lands, but who meets unexpected obstacles in his goal. Josh Hartnett co-stars as a writer working on his biography. Extras include a 20-minute look at the making of the film.
“The Blacklist: The Complete Seventh Season”: NBC’s entertaining crime caper features James Spader chewing the scenery as an iconoclastic genius in the criminal underworld who now uses his connections and knowledge to thwart the bad guys. This season was almost cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some scenes left to be filmed when Hollywood shut down, but the producers had an innovative way to wrap it up, using animation to fill in the missing scenes. The seventh season set includes deleted scenes, a blooper reel, commentaries, behind the scenes featurettes, and exclusive to the Blu-ray, a featurette called “Uncharted Territory: A Season Cut Short.”
“NCIS: New Orleans — The Sixth Season”: Scott Bakula leads the N’awlins branch of the Naval Crime Investigative Service in this spinoff of the long-running franchise, which makes good use of its atmospheric setting. The cast also includes CCH Pounder and Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell. Bonus features include two featurettes, one of them a look at a major plot point which, to warn fans who catch up on the shows when they come to DVD, has a major spoiler on the back of the packaging. So try not to pay attention till you watch it.
“Final Space: The Complete First and Second Seasons”: This animated sci-fi comedy — originally shown on TBS and Adult Swim — follows Gary (voice of Olan Rogers, the show’s creator), a genial, incompetent astronaut who befriends a cute little alien with amazing abilities that make it the target of a powerful being (David Tennant). The voice cast includes such familiar voices as Tom Kenny, Ron Perlman, Keith David, Gina Torres, Ron Funches, Conan O’Brien, and many more. It’s on Blu-ray from Warner Archives, not sold in stores but available at Amazon and wbshop.com.
“Neo Ultra Q: The Complete Series”: Though this is part of the long-running “Ultraman” series of Japanese action shows, it’s an unusual — and compelling — variation on the theme. While most “Ultra” shows follow a formula of heroes battling giant monsters, this one is more of a whimsical — and at-times poignant — anthology about what life is like in a world where humankind has learned to live with those monsters, aliens, superscience and more. The show is a follow-up to “Ultra Q,” the 1960s Japanese series that started the Ultraman franchise. The Blu-ray release, from Mill Creek Entertainment, has all 12 episodes of the 2013 series, in Japanese with English subtitles.
“Eureka: The Complete Series”: This playful Sci-Fi Channel series follows Jack (Colin Ferguson), a good-natured guy who becomes the sheriff for a town full of genius scientists who work on wild inventions. While he doesn’t quite understand the super-science around him, he proves good at keeping the peace and adapting to the eccentric locals. This new Blu-ray boxed set has all 77 episodes, available in high definition for the first time, plus commentary tracks, deleted scenes, gag reels, webisodes, featurettes and more.
“The Phantom of the Opera” Collector’s Edition (Unrated): Hammer Studios’ 1962 take on the classic thriller gets a special edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory. Extras include two new commentary tracks with film historians, a profile of the producer, a documentary about the making of the film, an alternate TV version, and more.
The British Invasion: This DVD has five documentaries about the “British Invasion,” three focused on The Beatles (the band itself, John Lennon, and Brian “The Fifth Beatle” Epstein) and two more on The Who and The Rolling Stones.
“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”: This three-part Nickelodeon miniseries was a revival of a youth-oriented 1990s anthology series, which was based on a series of books. The miniseries tells an over-arching story set in a creepy carnival, as a girl crafts a story called “The Tale of Mr. Tophat and the Carnival of Doom” to scare her friends, only to have it come true. Bonus features include three episodes of the original.
