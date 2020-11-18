Emma Corrin was always drawn to Princess Diana. Now she knows her from the inside out

Caron had a single reservation: He worried that, with her wide blue eyes, Corrin looked too much like Diana. "Normally, we don't go to someone who is almost a lookalike. We find the best actor," he says. "But she had both, and that felt a little bit unnerving."

"Diana is constantly in a state of flux between" strength and vulnerability, says Corrin. "A lot of people refer to young Diana as sweet and shy, and yeah, a lot of us are when we're 18 or whatever. But she also so knew what she was about. When she goes to Balmoral" — for a weekend with the royal family that amounts to an audition to be Charles' wife — '"she knows exactly what she's doing. It's outrageous."

Corrin read biographies of Diana sent by the show's research team, but the most useful source she found was the documentary "Diana: In Her Own Words," which uses recordings of Diana's interviews with biographer Andrew Morton. Corrin has watched it so many times she says it still comes up in her Netflix homepage.

Corrin trained with movement coach Polly Bennett to understand Diana's distinctive mannerisms — her bashful head tilt, sidelong glances and tall-girl slouch — from the inside out.

Suddenly being trailed by photographers would have been a huge change for an unassuming nursery school teacher who had rarely attracted much attention.