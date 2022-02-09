 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exhibit "A Joy Forever. Asian Brush Paintings by Barbara Rizza Mellin" will be on display through March 30
Exhibit "A Joy Forever. Asian Brush Paintings by Barbara Rizza Mellin" will be on display through March 30

Mellin Cambodian orchids .jpg

“Cambodian Orchids” by Barbara Mellin. Sumi ink and Chinese watercolor on hand-made Nujabi paper.

 PROVIDED

ART EXHIBITION: The exhibition “A Joy Forever. Asian Brush Paintings by Barbara Rizza Mellin” will be on display through March 30 at Forsyth Central Library, second floor Art Gallery, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston Salem. The display of flowers was created by Mellin, a local artist and art historian. Taking its title from a John Keats’ line of poetry, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever,” the exhibit features 23 works created in a modern interpretation of an ancient Chinese technique. “What I love about Asian brush painting,” says the artist, “is the simple elegance of the natural subjects, plus the real and apparent spontaneity of the process. Less is more. A few strokes can capture the beauty of a blossom or the fragility of a falling leaf.” Mellin is a member of Artworks Gallery and other arts organizations. Visit forsyth.cc/library or barbararizzamellin.com.

