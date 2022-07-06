Experience life in 18th century at Bethabara Park’s Hands-On-History Day event

HANDS-ON HISTORY: Experience life in 18th-century Bethabara from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 9 at Historic Bethabara Park’s Hands-On-History Day event at 2147 Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem. Guests can interact with woodworkers, a blacksmith and a blue dyer, as well as learning about food that was available to the town’s first settlers. At 2:30 p.m. Bradford L. Rauschenberg, former director of research at the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), will present “Exciting Discoveries Under the Grass Roots at Bethabara” in the park’s auditorium. Call 336-924-8191 or visit historicbethabara.org.