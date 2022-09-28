 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fair food will include classics, as well as new treats — Pickle Pizza

  • 0
Carolina Classic Fair (copy)

Yanely Gomez and Talon Jones pick out candy apples at the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

 Walt Unks, Journal

FAIR FARE: It may not be the prettiest food on the midway, but Pickle Pizza will be one of the more unique foods scheduled to debut at the Carolina Classic Fair from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. The new pie features a hand-tossed dough, a special dill flavored dressing sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and dill seasoning. Layered on top are thin slices of bright green pickles. Other foods and treats include funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, foot-long corn dogs and Frosted Flakes chicken, along with the classics — popcorn, Italian sausage with peppers and onions, candy apples and more. For more about entertainment at the fair, see Pages 6 and 7. Visit carolinaclassicfair.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency

LOS ANGELES — When poet Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how societal issues like hunger and poverty have impacted Earth's preservation. Gorman wanted to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session Monday in New York. The 24-year-old created the poem titled "An Ode We Owe" in hopes of bringing all nations together to tackle various issues of disparity along with preserving the planet. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says the world's problems may seem monumental, but they're "too large to be stepped away from."

Watch Now: Related Video

Maroon 5 announces Vegas residency amid Adam Levine cheating scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert