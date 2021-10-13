 Skip to main content
Fall fun: Farm adventures, events, haunted houses and more in and around Winston-Salem
Fall fun: Farm adventures, events, haunted houses and more in and around Winston-Salem

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. We’ve gathered a list of things to do to celebrate cooler weather and the spooky holiday.

This Halloween go all out on your pumpkin! Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Events

6:30 p.m. Oct. 15: Kernersville Haunted Movie Night at Ivey M Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville. The movie is “Hocus Pocus.” Sliders Street Food & Wingz & Thyngs will be on-site. Registration required at kernersville.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx. $12 for adults (ages 11 and older) featuring a T-shirt and goodie bag. $5 for kids (10 and younger) featuring a goodie bag.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24: Boo at the Zoo at 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. Trick-or-treating stations along the pathways of Africa, live music, animal encounters, pumpkin palooza, spooky treehouse trek and more. $8 per person or $5 for members. 800-488-0444 or nczoo.org.

5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 23: Trail of Treats at Bolton Park, 1590 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. Games, candy and prizes.

1-4 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30: Not So Spooky Trail at Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary, 480 Wayside Drive, Winston-Salem. $5 or free for those 2 and younger. Concessions and pumpkins will be for sale.

6-8 p.m. Oct. 28: Fall Festival hosted by the City of Winston-Salem at:

Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road

Carl H. Russell, Sr. Recreation Center, 3521 Carver School Road

William R. Anderson, Sr. Recreation Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road

1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 30: Boo! At Bethabara at Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Spooky stories, guided ghost tours. Free. Register by calling 336-397-7587 or by emailing dianao@cityofws.org.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 6: Pumpkin Smash at Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. Bring your pumpkins to launch from a slingshot or smash it with a sledgehammer. Pumpkins remains will be composted. Free.

Farm adventures

What: Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Where: Red Hound Farms, 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31

Cost: $12. Kids 6 and younger are free.

What to look for: Two corn mazes, pumpkin patch, play area, cow train, petting zoo, wagon/hayride

Information: 336-462-3954 or redhoundfarms.com

More: Food, drinks and pumpkins for sale.

* * * *

What: McLaurin Farms

Where: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

When: Oct. 16-17, 23-24, 30-31

Cost: $12 for 3 and older at mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch.html

What to look for: Pumpkin patch, train rides, jump pad, glitter tattoos, petting farm, playground, concessions.

Information: mclaurinfarms.com

Etc.: Trunk or treat on 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19. $12 at mclaurinfarms.com/trunk-or-treat.html.

* * * *

What: Kersey Valley Maize Adventure

Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31

Cost: $25.63 general admission, $15.56 seniors

What to look for: Corn maze, train, jumping pillows, slide, pedal carts, cow train, kid zip lines, rock wall, bungee trampolines, treehouse village and dinosaur discovery

Information: 336-431-1700, maizeadventure.com

Etc.: For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.

* * * *

What: Zane’s Clodbuster Farms

Where: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville

When: Corn maze: 3-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides: 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Flashlight maze: Dusk-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Cost: $7 corn maze or hayride, $12 combo ticket. 3 and younger are free.

What to look for: Corn maze, hay rides, bonfires, animals, games, pumpkin patch

Information: zanesclodbusterfarms.com/fall-festivities

Etc.: Masks required. COVID-19 precautions in place.

* * * *

What: Smith Hollow Farm

Where: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24, 30-31, Nov. 6-7

Cost: $10, 2 and younger are free.

What to look for: Corn maze, hayride, animal viewing, activities and games

Information: 336-813-2409 or smithhollowfarm.com

Etc.: Pumpkin patch, horse rides ($5), fire engine train ($3) and concessions are extra.

* * * *

What: Armstrong Artisan Farm

Where: 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 7

Cost: $12 for combo ticket, $10 for night maze or spooky maze, $10 for child combo ticket

What to look for: Corn maze, night maze, spooky maze, hayrides, pumpkin patches, petting zoo, corn pit, jumping pillow, apple cannons, photo areas, games, tractor train, bounce house, sunflower fields, live music and more

Information: armstrongartisanfarm.com

Haunted attractions

What: The Original Hollywood Horror Show

Where: 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp

When: 8-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 8 pm.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31

Cost: $25 online or at the box office. Fast Pass tickets are only available at the box office.

What to look for: Scary attractions including American Horror Story’s Mr. Twisty, Take a Trip in Hellraiser’s Vortex, The Last Ride, The “Spirit of Houdini” Magic Show, Hollywood Horror Show Fest Halloween comic-con, Gruesome Gallery of makeup.

Information: hollywoodhorrorshow.com

Etc.: Parking is free.

* * * *

What: Wicked Whimsies

Where: 6130 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30

What to look for: Haunted trail where evil fairies have taken over.

Cost: $15 or $20 for the Quick Queue

Information: facebook.com/WickedWhimsies or wickedwhimsies.com

* * * *

What: Kersey Valley Spookywoods

Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8-10 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 6

Cost: $30.20 for Friday and Sunday, $35.70 for Saturday, $59.49 for VIP and $79.63 for Immediate Access

What to look for: Scary attractions including Victoria’s Revenges, Pilgrims Harvest, West Manor Hospital, Archmaze, Hedge Swamp, Werewolf Forest, Funeral Home, Industrial 2405, Diner, Slaughter House, Puppet Theater, Pompeii’s Awakening and Follow the Light Home

Information: 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com

Etc.: For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.

* * * *

What: Woods of Terror

Where: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 6

Cost: $35 for general admission tickets, $50 Fast Pass, $65 All-Access Pass

What to look for: Scary attractions including Monster Midway including a parade at 7 p.m. led by The Casket Car with Eddie and Dawn the Snake, Arachnophobia (bugs, spiders, snakes), Night Stalkers, Industrial Nightmare, Chaos 3-D (wear glasses and watch the walls come alive), The Blood House (vampires), The Awakening, Horror Movie Classics, Blackbeard’s Revenge, Miner’s Massacre, The Slaughter House, The Purge Anarchy, Blackout Terror (an experience in the dark)

Information: woodsofterror.com

Etc.: For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.

