Fall fun: Farm adventures, events, haunted houses and more in and around Winston-Salem

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. We’ve gathered a list of things to do to celebrate cooler weather and the spooky holiday.

Events

6:30 p.m. Oct. 15: Kernersville Haunted Movie Night at Ivey M Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville. The movie is “Hocus Pocus.” Sliders Street Food & Wingz & Thyngs will be on-site. Registration required at kernersville.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx. $12 for adults (ages 11 and older) featuring a T-shirt and goodie bag. $5 for kids (10 and younger) featuring a goodie bag.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 23-24: Boo at the Zoo at 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. Trick-or-treating stations along the pathways of Africa, live music, animal encounters, pumpkin palooza, spooky treehouse trek and more. $8 per person or $5 for members. 800-488-0444 or nczoo.org.

5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 23: Trail of Treats at Bolton Park, 1590 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. Games, candy and prizes.

1-4 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30: Not So Spooky Trail at Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary, 480 Wayside Drive, Winston-Salem. $5 or free for those 2 and younger. Concessions and pumpkins will be for sale.