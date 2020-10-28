Family-friendly Halloween movies are fun for the whole family

When I was in high school in the mid 1980s, my friends and I saw as many horror movies as we could.

Those were the days of "Nightmare on Elm Street," "Children of the Corn," "Pet Sematary," the "Friday the 13th" series and others. They were all full of violence and blood and evilness.

Nowadays, I see enough of that stuff on the news. And with an 11-year-old son, my taste in Halloween movies is a lot more tame.

Here are some of the family-friendly Halloween movies we've watched this year. They're available on most streaming services.

'Adams Family'

(1991) When a man claiming to be Fester, the missing brother of Gomez Addams, arrives at the Adams home, the family is thrilled. But suspicions arise when Fester can't recall the details of his life. For those who watched the mid-1960s TV series, this film is full of nostalgia.

Rating: PG-13

Stars: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Hedaya

'Hotel Transylvania'