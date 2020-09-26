Family road trip goes from bad to worse in entertaining 'He Started It'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the beginning of the highly entertaining "He Started It," Beth Morgan makes it clear why she should not, cannot, be your heroine. Her flaws and behavior won't allow her to be considered a heroine. But she does have a story to tell, she says, and it is a doozy.

The witty, self-deprecating and observant Beth is locked in a mind-numbing cross-country road trip with her estranged brother, Eddie, and sister, Portia, as well as her husband. Felix, and her new sister-in-law. Krista. This is not a pleasant family vacation, but one forced on them. Their controlling grandfather's will demands that they recreate a trip they took 20 years before with him when they were children. This time it's to bring his ashes to California. If they succeed — without deviating from the original trip — they will share their grandfather's fortune. That means they also have to stop at every landmark they visited as children. Who knew there were so many tourist markers for Bonnie and Clyde?