FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park continues through Jan. 1 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The Gift Shop will have holiday crafts, wood workings, seasonal treats and other gifts for sale made by local artisans. It will be open each night of the show and will close at 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday, except on Dec. 31 when it will close at 10 p.m. Admission is $20 cash or $23 credit card for family cars, vans and trucks; $45 cash or $48 credit card for commercial vans, limos and mini-buses; and $115 cash or $118 credit card for motor coaches and buses. Call 336-703-6481 or visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.