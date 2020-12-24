Festival of Lights at Tanglewood will be on display through Jan. 1

HOLIDAY DISPLAYS: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will run through Jan. 1. The entrance is off U.S. 158, not Idols Road. For the most enjoyable experience, park officials recommend visiting the Festival of Lights early Monday through Thursday evenings because Friday through Sunday evenings tend to be busy times when long waits are expected. Because of COVID restrictions, the Gift Village and S'moresville will be closed and Santa will not be on site. Admission is $15 for family vehicles (cars, vans and trucks); $35 for commercial (vans, limos and mini buses); and $100 for motorcoaches and buses. Visit tinyurl.com/lt2nfv6.