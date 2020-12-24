HOLIDAY DISPLAYS: Festival of Lights at Tanglewood, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will run through Jan. 1. The entrance is off U.S. 158, not Idols Road. For the most enjoyable experience, park officials recommend visiting the Festival of Lights early Monday through Thursday evenings because Friday through Sunday evenings tend to be busy times when long waits are expected. Because of COVID restrictions, the Gift Village and S'moresville will be closed and Santa will not be on site. Admission is $15 for family vehicles (cars, vans and trucks); $35 for commercial (vans, limos and mini buses); and $100 for motorcoaches and buses. Visit tinyurl.com/lt2nfv6.
Festival of Lights at Tanglewood will be on display through Jan. 1
Related to this story
Most Popular
Angelo Ballas was planning a big party this year to thank customers for the Grecian Corner’s 50 years on the Winston-Salem restaurant scene.
Dear Miss Manners: It seems that Cobb and chopped salads are now on menus everywhere, and are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to…
Dear Amy: I have a dear friend who lives across the country from me.
Dear Amy: Lately, I have been doubting myself in every aspect of my life.
The owners of Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails announced that they will close the restaurant for good in January.
For the title of his recently released book, photographer and writer William C. “Bill” Crawford chose “Crawdaddy Chases the Money Shot.”
- Updated
Julia Kincaid of Winston-Salem is among the winners of the 28th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the The Omni Grove Park Inn i…
- Updated
K.T. Oslin, a country music singer-songwriter who came to fame with her anthem "80's Ladies," has died at 78, the Country Music Association stated.
The owners of Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails announced that they will close the restaurant for good in January.