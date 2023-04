Films Galore: The 25th anniversary of RiverRun International Film Festival begins today with a slate of films that range from cartoons to documentaries to full-length features. Pull yourself away from streaming Netflix and join other film lovers at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Marketplace or UNC School of the Arts. You may get a chance to talk with a film's creator afterward. Check www.riverrunfilm.com/events/ for the schedule and to buy tickets.