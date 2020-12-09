Five companies to present virtual versions of 'The Nutcracker'

"THE NUTCRACKER": In addition to UNCSA's production of "The Nutcracker" (see Page 6), here's how to watch five other virtual performances. Greensboro Ballet, a drive-in, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20 in Greensboro Coliseum parking lot, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, $60 per vehicle, 336-333-7480, greensboroballet.org. The Dance Center of Greensboro, 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at YouTube.com, search for "Dance Center of Greensboro." Free. 336-271-8177, dancecentergso.com. High Point Ballet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. Dec. 20; Land of the Sweets, a shortened performance, 2 p.m. Dec. 20, $20. 336-887-3001, highpointtheatre.com or highpointballet.org. Gary Taylor Dance at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 10 a.m. Dec. 19. $20, 336-887-3001, highpointtheatre.com or taylordance.org. "Hip-Hop Nutcracker" 7 p.m. Dec. 12, $20, tangercenter.com.