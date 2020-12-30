For 10 hours, artist lay still to help put 2020 in the past

DALLAS — Artist Erica Felicella spent one of the last days of 2020 lying on her back in a square pile of rocks. She was motionless for 10 hours, from 7:10 a.m. to sundown at 5:30 p.m. The artist commanded a lot in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas for the performance, titled, “Resistance, Re-Live and Proceed.” The interactive event drew dozens of visitors over the course of an overcast but mild winter day.

Gloves, masks and umbrellas were offered to guests as they arrived.

“I wanted — in a year that nobody touched — to find a way for people to touch the art,” Felicella said. “I took a lot of precautions and there’s special safety protocols. But everybody got to touch the art. Everybody got to be part of the experience.”

After arriving at a safety tent, patrons encountered two glass jars balanced on a wooden desk. One jar contained blank index cards. Attendees were to collectively liquidate their memories of the year by scribbling them on a card from the first jar and moving them to the second.

From there sat a small mountain of rocks.