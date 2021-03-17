For Women's History Month, we look back at TV's women in blue

As Chief Inspector Jane Tennison, she was not only burdened by baffling cases, but had to deal with the good ol’ boy’ sneers in the squad room. Mirren admits a kinship to such challenges.

“What I’ve always done is change the rules in my life,” she tells me. “I’ve never particularly chosen the easy way.”

And for women in law enforcement, there are always hurdles to breach, she says. “The police force, like the army, is very hierarchical. And although there are many what you would call detectives, they’re not many detective chief inspectors, which is what my character was,” she says.

“And the whole problem with women in the police force in England — and as far as I understand it — it’s exactly the same in America — is not so much entry into the police force but gaining the positions of power. And a detective chief inspector is a very high-up position in the police force. And that is what is difficult. Just to be a low-level detective is quite common, but to be a detective chief inspector ...”

Two real female officers served as her inspiration, says Mirren.

“One woman in particular, a detective called Jackie Malton, was the prototype for Jane Tennison.