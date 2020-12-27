Forsyth County arts groups receive money as part of COVID relief package

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced more than $400,000 in “NC CARES for Arts” awards to 21 arts and cultural organizations based in Forsyth County.

The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law in late March. Some CARES funds were passed through to state governments, and in September, $9.4 million was designated by the North Carolina Legislature to provide aid to arts councils and arts organizations.

“Organizations will receive between $10,000 and $30,000, depending on the amount of eligible expenses submitted in the application process,” said Chase Law, Arts Council President and CEO. “This funding will allow our partners to recoup some of the expenses they’ve incurred as a result of COVID-19 while they continue developing creative ways to sustain their organizations, provide jobs, bring the arts into our homes and give us joy and hope during this challenging time.”