Forsyth County arts groups receive money as part of COVID relief package
Forsyth County arts groups receive money as part of COVID relief package

Reynolda House (copy)

Reynolda House Museum of American Art is one of the Forsyth County arts groups to receive money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

 David Rolfe/Journal

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has announced more than $400,000 in “NC CARES for Arts” awards to 21 arts and cultural organizations based in Forsyth County.

The funding is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law in late March. Some CARES funds were passed through to state governments, and in September, $9.4 million was designated by the North Carolina Legislature to provide aid to arts councils and arts organizations.

“Organizations will receive between $10,000 and $30,000, depending on the amount of eligible expenses submitted in the application process,” said Chase Law, Arts Council President and CEO. “This funding will allow our partners to recoup some of the expenses they’ve incurred as a result of COVID-19 while they continue developing creative ways to sustain their organizations, provide jobs, bring the arts into our homes and give us joy and hope during this challenging time.”

Organizations receiving funding:

Reynolda House: $30,000

Old Salem: $30,000

Winston-Salem Symphony: $30,000

Bookmarks: $25,000

Winston-Salem Festival Ballet: $25,000

Piedmont Opera: $25,000

NC Black Repertory Company: $25,000

Piedmont Craftsmen: $25,000

SECCA: $25,000

a/perture cinema: $25,000

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance: $25,000

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County: $24,271

RiverRun International Film Festival: $15,000

NC Writers' Network: $15,000

The Korner's Folly Foundation: $15,000

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem: $15,000

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts: $15,000

Winston-Salem Delta Fine Arts: $10,000

Authoring Action: $10,000

Triad Cultural Arts: $10,000

Spring Theatre: $10,000

