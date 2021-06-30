 Skip to main content
Fourth of July events in the Triad
Fourth of July events in the Triad

Fireworks

Fireworks shows are planned for July 3 and July 4 in and around Winston-Salem.

 Stock photo

Area July Fourth events include:

9:30 a.m. July 3 at Davie County Library Parking Lot, 371 N. Main St., Mocksville. 10:30 a.m. Kids Pedal Parade. www.daviecountync.gov.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3 at The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem: Heavy Rebel Weekender presents The Downtown Getdown at Classic car show, live music, food and drinks, vendors, more.

1-5 p.m. July 3 at Burgerfest at Central Park — Amphitheater Field, 302 Kirby Road, King: Burger Cook-Off, food and drinks, cornhole tournament, live music, vendors, more. facebook.com/CityofKingNC.

The stress and anxiety brought on by fireworks on the Fourth of July can have lasting effects on your pet. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

3 p.m. July 3 at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. Baseball game between Carolina Disco Turkeys and the Greensboro Monarchs. Gates will open at 2:45 p.m. Schedule: 3 p.m. Disco Turkeys Baseball Game, 6 p.m. Watchtower (Dave Matthews Cover Band), 7:30 p.m. Thomas Mac on the Field Main Stage, 8:15 p.m. Cooper Alan on the Field Main Stage, 9:30 p.m.: Independence Fireworks Show. Food trucks, Dash concessions and a Kids Zone onsite. Tickets are $15. Parking is $5. wsdash.com.

6 p.m. July 3 at Davie County Community Park — Amphitheater, 151 Southwood Drive, Mocksville. Davie County Recreation & Parks presents Independence Summer Concert with live music from Too Much Sylvia and fireworks after the concert. Admission is free. www.daviecountync.gov.

8-11 p.m. July 3 at 6285 Shallowford Road, Lewisville: Freedom Celebration. Free admission. Food, live music and more.

8:30 a.m. July 4 at Salem Square: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.

Noon July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 Patterson Ave., Winston Salem. hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, steak, sides and desserts. To donate or volunteer, call 336.528.6110. facebook.com/BethesdaCTR.

6 p.m. July 4: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks.

Dark on July 4 in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is hosting a free fireworks show. They will be launched from Quarry Park and should be visible throughout the city. Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lots will be open for those who want to watch the show. Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. cityofws.org.

9:15 p.m. July 4 at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point. Uncle Sam Jam Fireworks. Parking passes are $10.

