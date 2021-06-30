Fourth of July events in the Triad

8-11 p.m. July 3 at 6285 Shallowford Road, Lewisville: Freedom Celebration. Free admission. Food, live music and more.

8:30 a.m. July 4 at Salem Square: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.

Noon July 4: Fourth of July Celebration at Bethesda Center for the Homeless, 930 Patterson Ave., Winston Salem. hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, steak, sides and desserts. To donate or volunteer, call 336.528.6110. facebook.com/BethesdaCTR.

6 p.m. July 4: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks.

Dark on July 4 in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is hosting a free fireworks show. They will be launched from Quarry Park and should be visible throughout the city. Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lots will be open for those who want to watch the show. Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. cityofws.org.