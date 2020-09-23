Free: Take a virtual field trip to Bethabara Park with Hands On History Day Saturday

HISTORIC LEARNING: Hands On History Day will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 on Historic Bethabara Park's YouTube page (tinyurl.com/y6cdocen). The free event will feature demonstrations in blacksmithing, pottery, clay and linen. A live Q&A is also planned. The park also offers virtual tours at historicbethabara.org. The "field trips" include videos about fashion, historical people, animals, education, handicrafts, cooking, gardening and more.