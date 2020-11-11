 Skip to main content
Gallery to host art show and sale
Gallery to host art show and sale

Charisma Snowman

The art show and sale at Gateway Gallery will feature cards like this one that's called "Charisma Snowman."

 Gateway Gallery, provided

Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center, 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, will host an art show and sale from 4;30 to 6:30 Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. The event will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, ornaments and cards. Cider and holiday snacks will be served to kick off the holiday season. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks must be worn. For more information, call 837-6826. www.enrichmentarc.org.

Fran Daniel

