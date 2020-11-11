Gallery to host art show and sale

Gateway Gallery at The Enrichment Center, 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, will host an art show and sale from 4;30 to 6:30 Nov. 20 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. The event will feature gifts, works of original art, fine crafts, jewelry, ornaments and cards. Cider and holiday snacks will be served to kick off the holiday season. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks must be worn. For more information, call 837-6826. www.enrichmentarc.org.