 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gears & Guitars 2022 will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Winston-Salem

  • 0
John Thomas Griffith (copy)

John Thomas Griffith, lead singer of Cowboy Mouth. Griffith and the rest of the band will perform as part of Gears & Guitars in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Amy Harris, Invision

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES: Gears & Guitars 2022 will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Winston-Salem with concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, activities and more. It is in conjunction with the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic. For more about the bike races, go to winstonsalemcycling.com. The concerts will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 on Fourth and Marshall streets (Bahamas & Dawes with Crenshaw Pentecostal opening); 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem (Better Than Ezra with Cowboy Mouth and Tonic opening); and noon Sept. 11 at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem (Crenshaw Pentecostal with Killing Gophers, Deluge and Repeat Offender opening). For more information, go to winstonsalemcycling.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some demand Arcade Fire refunds after frontman accused of sexual misconduct

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert