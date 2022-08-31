MUSICAL PERFORMANCES: Gears & Guitars 2022 will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Winston-Salem with concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, activities and more. It is in conjunction with the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic. For more about the bike races, go to winstonsalemcycling.com. The concerts will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 on Fourth and Marshall streets (Bahamas & Dawes with Crenshaw Pentecostal opening); 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem (Better Than Ezra with Cowboy Mouth and Tonic opening); and noon Sept. 11 at Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem (Crenshaw Pentecostal with Killing Gophers, Deluge and Repeat Offender opening). For more information, go to winstonsalemcycling.com.