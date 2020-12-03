Get ready for the holidays with new music

And whose idea was it to layer Pentatonix’s vocals over Bing Crosby and the London Symphony Orchestra on “White Christmas”? We may need a little Christmas, but we don’t need this flawed album.

More holiday music

Here are quick hits on some other Christmas albums being released this season:

“Give Thanks” by Black Violin. The duo brings their mix of classical and hip-hop to this 11-track album. Most of the songs are reimagined versions of holiday classics that get hip-hop grooves and some elaboration on their familiar melodies with the violins of Kevin Marcus and Wil Baptiste. But a few originals — “Celebra,” featuring De La Ghetto and the humorous story of “Toy Soldier” — are highlights and up the ante on this enjoyable outing.

“Farewell December” by Matt Nathanson. Nathanson deserves credit for choosing covers such as “Father Christmas” by the Kinks, “I Believe In Father Christmas” by Greg Lake and “Snow” by Harry Nilsson. Unfortunately, Nathanson isn’t terribly imaginative with his versions, making this a well intended, yet unexceptional holiday album.