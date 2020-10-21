Going inside the North Carolina Zoo with National Geographic

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is considered to be the largest natural habitat zoo in the world. It has 2,600 acres with more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants in its care.

And now, it also has its own television show.

"Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina," a new eight-part National Geographic series featuring the zoo's animals, its veterinarian staff and zookeepers will premiere Oct. 31 on Nat Geo WILD.

The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the work it takes to keep the zoo going, particularly in regard to the health and well-being of the animals.

It's quite a ride, folks.

In just the first couple of episodes, these brave, compassionate souls draw blood from a grumpy tiger's tail while he's distracted with snacks; they don tree suits and hide in bushes to dart and then transport a 500-pound oryx (African antelope) to a new zoo; and they wrangle a very angry rattlesnake so that it can get a medical exam and X-rays.

And right along with the zookeepers and medical staff, viewers get to anxiously await the test results of aging jungle beasts, celebrate new births and mourn for old friends (yes, expect to shed a tear or two starting in the first episode).