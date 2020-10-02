Good grief! 'Peanuts' celebrates 70th anniversary with art

"There's really nothing to look forward to so I thought even just painting something like this at bedside is going to really truly mean something, especially during this time," said Amber Chavez, the special programs coordinator.

The finished murals show an image of Snoopy and Woodstock sharing a laugh atop his red doghouse. It's co-sponsored by Peanuts Worldwide and the Foundation for Hospital Art. They hope the custom murals bring a smile to worried families.

"Art is always very therapeutic," Viswanathan said. "Any child who comes — even if a child comes for a regular check-up — it's always a slightly scary event, and I think it helps patients feel a sense of normalcy."

Jeannie Schulz, the widow of the comic strip's creator, Charles Schulz, said the initiative hopes to lower the fear level in hospitals: "If you can have a little bit of levity — a little smile — we know that lowers your blood pressure. It's almost as good as patting a dog."

How each hospital deploys the murals has been left to the local administrators. Brookdale let lots of children paint them in its auditorium, while the California hospital wants to give one panel each to four patients and two nurses. The hope is the finished murals will offer children a chance to leave a permanent mark on the facility.