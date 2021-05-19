LIVE CONCERT: Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers is touring in support of his new solo album, "Truer Picture." He will perform at 8 p.m. May 27 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.Hillsborough-based Yep Roc Records recently released the album digitally, and a CD and LP will follow on July 9. A Greensboro native, Sharp is banjoist, singer and chief songwriter for the six-member band, formed while its core group were students at UNC-Chapel Hill. He wrote many of the songs on “Truer Picture” while he and other band members were on lockdown like the rest of the world with the COVID-19 pandemic. “A lot of it is a reaction to all the events of last year — the isolation, the unrest, all the strong feelings that made up everybody’s life last year,” Sharp said. Tickets are $17-$25 at tinyurl.com/hw6nyuh7. Visit theramkat.com or grahamsharp.com.
Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers to perform solo music at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
