 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers to perform solo music at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem
0 comments

Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers to perform solo music at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Graham Sharp

A Greensboro native, Graham Sharp is banjoist, singer and chief songwriter for the Steep Canyon Rangers, a six-member band formed while its core group were students at UNC-Chapel Hill.

 Sandlin Gaither provided

LIVE CONCERT: Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers is touring in support of his new solo album, "Truer Picture." He will perform at 8 p.m. May 27 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.Hillsborough-based Yep Roc Records recently released the album digitally, and a CD and LP will follow on July 9. A Greensboro native, Sharp is banjoist, singer and chief songwriter for the six-member band, formed while its core group were students at UNC-Chapel Hill. He wrote many of the songs on “Truer Picture” while he and other band members were on lockdown like the rest of the world with the COVID-19 pandemic. “A lot of it is a reaction to all the events of last year — the isolation, the unrest, all the strong feelings that made up everybody’s life last year,” Sharp said. Tickets are $17-$25 at tinyurl.com/hw6nyuh7. Visit theramkat.com or grahamsharp.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Full trailer for Friends reunion episode released

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arts briefs
Arts

Arts briefs

Spring Theatre is accepting video auditions for two musical theatre performances it will present this summer — “Seussical” and “Hairspray.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News