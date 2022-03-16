 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Ballet will present 'Cinderella'
Greensboro Ballet Artistic Director Jessica Fry McAlister dances the role of Cinderella in its upcoming production at the Carolina Theatre.

GREENSBORO BALLET: Professional dancer Jessica Fry McAlister had longed to dance the role of “Cinderella.” But being a brunette who stands just over 5-foot-3, McAlister didn’t look like the traditional Cinderella. But now she has her chance. Greensboro Ballet will present “Cinderella” with McAlister in the titular role at 5 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 27 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$40 with a $5 discount for children, students, seniors and the military at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com. Masks are recommended but not required. Social distancing is encouraged. Cinderella’s Ball, a gala for adults to benefit the Greensboro Ballet will be at 7 p.m. March 26 at Renaissance Room at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Donor admission is $60 per ticket or $100 per couple at greensboroballet.org.

