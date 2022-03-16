GREENSBORO BALLET: Professional dancer Jessica Fry McAlister had longed to dance the role of “Cinderella.” But being a brunette who stands just over 5-foot-3, McAlister didn’t look like the traditional Cinderella. But now she has her chance. Greensboro Ballet will present “Cinderella” with McAlister in the titular role at 5 p.m. March 26 and 3 p.m. March 27 at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$40 with a $5 discount for children, students, seniors and the military at 336-333-2605 or carolinatheatre.com. Masks are recommended but not required. Social distancing is encouraged. Cinderella’s Ball, a gala for adults to benefit the Greensboro Ballet will be at 7 p.m. March 26 at Renaissance Room at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Donor admission is $60 per ticket or $100 per couple at greensboroballet.org.
Greensboro Ballet will present 'Cinderella'
