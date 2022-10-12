FILM SCREENINGS: RiverRun has two upcoming retro film screenings to mark the Halloween season — “Beetlejuice” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and a 100th anniversary screening of “Nosferatu” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in “Beetlejuice,” director Tim Burton’s comic twist on supernatural horror tales. Special guest will be Tom Ackerman, director of photography for “Beetlejuice,” and professor of cinematography at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students or free with ID when accompanied by a ticketed parent or guardian. Visit riverrunfilm.com for more information.
Halloween movie screenings hosted by RiverRun
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fair food: These meals — and more — are on offer at the Carolina Classic. Food trucks drive this year's menu.
The Carolina Classic Fair is not just a fair. It’s also a food truck festival.
Dirty Fries has closed its Winston-Salem location at 500 Akron Drive.
Angela Lansbury, who enjoyed an eclectic, award-winning movie and stage career in addition to becoming America’s favorite TV sleuth in “Murder, She Wrote,” has died.
Jada Pinkett Smith will release a memoir next fall about her rise to fame and “complicated marriage to Will Smith,” publisher Dey Street Books…
Sawtooth School for Visual Art presents sculpture exhibition “Birds, Bats and Bones” by Bryant Holsenbeck and Nicole Uzzell
Two-person exhibition featuring birds, bats and bones aims to bring attention to shrinking avian populations
Downtown has a new Mexican restaurant.
Twenty-five home cooks participated in the Got to Be NC Honey Contest on Oct. 5 in Yesterday Village at the Carolina Classic Fair.
Sampan Chinese Restaurant, which has been in business more than 30 years, will close its doors after dinner service Sept. 30.
Wings, burgers and a twist on beef stroganoff took top honors in the Better With Beer contest Oct. 6 at the Carolina Classic Fair.
Singer Rex Orange County hit with multiple counts of sexual assault; Plus, Indigenous Peoples' Day and more trending news
English pop singer Rex Orange County has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on six separate occasions in London. Get that and more trending news here.