Halloween movie screenings hosted by RiverRun

FILM SCREENINGS: RiverRun has two upcoming retro film screenings to mark the Halloween season — “Beetlejuice” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and a 100th anniversary screening of “Nosferatu” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in “Beetlejuice,” director Tim Burton’s comic twist on supernatural horror tales. Special guest will be Tom Ackerman, director of photography for “Beetlejuice,” and professor of cinematography at UNCSA’s School of Filmmaking. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for students or free with ID when accompanied by a ticketed parent or guardian. Visit riverrunfilm.com for more information.